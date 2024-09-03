Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3105713
HomePhotos

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

This actor gave 74 hits in his career, more than any other Bollywood superstar

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 03, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Actors are called stars or superstars based on their power to draw the audience to the theatres. The bigger the pull an actor has, the larger is his perceived stardom. So it is natural to assume that the actor who has given the most hits in Bollywood would be one of the biggest superstars around. But sadly, this man with 74 hits was never called a superstar even though he beat the biggest Bollywood names in hit count.

1. Bollywood’s most successful actor

Bollywood’s most successful actor
1/6

The lead actor with the highest number of hits in Bollywood history is actually Dharmendra. The veteran actor has starred in 239 films in his career, delivering a record 74 hits and 20 other semi-hits

2. How Dharmendra beat Bollywood superstars

How Dharmendra beat Bollywood superstars
2/6

Dharmendra leads all other leading Bollywood stars in hit count, with Amitabh Bachchan (56), Rajesh Khanna (42), Akshay Kumar (40), Salman Khan (37), Shah Rukh Khan (34), and Dilip Kumar (31) all trailing far behind

3. Dharmendra’s impressive box office record

Dharmendra’s impressive box office record
3/6

Dharmendra has delivered 7 blockbusters, 13 hits, 25 hits, and 29 semi-hits over the course of his career. In addition, 20 of his other films have been above average at the box office, giving him 94 successes, over 25 clear of any other star in Bollywood history

4. Dharmendra’s big hits

Dharmendra’s big hits
4/6

While he started with smaller films, Dharmendra graduated to being a part of some of the biggest hits in Bollywood history, including Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay. He was a solo star as well, leading several hits in the 80s

5. Why Dharmendra was never a superstar

Why Dharmendra was never a superstar
5/6

Dharmendra always remained in the shadow of other superstars such as Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan who delivered bigger hits, while his hits were largely multi-starrer. From the 80s, he moved to small-budget action films, which is why he was never considered in the running for the top star tag

6. Dharmendra’s later career

Dharmendra’s later career
6/6

The actor, however, has continued to churn hits even in his 80s, working in successful ventures like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani recently

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...
Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar
From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India
From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time
5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 6: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews