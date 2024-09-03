Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Actors are called stars or superstars based on their power to draw the audience to the theatres. The bigger the pull an actor has, the larger is his perceived stardom. So it is natural to assume that the actor who has given the most hits in Bollywood would be one of the biggest superstars around. But sadly, this man with 74 hits was never called a superstar even though he beat the biggest Bollywood names in hit count.