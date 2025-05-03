BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | May 03, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
1.Bollywood's 'luckiest' title - Aankhen
The title Aankhen (the eyes) is the luckiest film title in Bollywood. Four movies were titled on it, and none of them flopped. Read on to know movies titled Aankhen.
2.Bharat Bhushan's Aankhen (1950)
The first movie on Aankhen was made in 1950 with Bharat Bhushan and Nalini Jaywant in the leads. The movie was a family drama, and it was a moderate success at the box office. Reportedly, it was the tenth highest grossing film of 1950.
3.Dharmendra's Aankhen (1968)
18 years after Bharat Bhushan's film, director Ramanand Sagar collaborated with Dharmendra and Mala Sinha for spy thriller Aankhen. This film went on to become a diamond jubilee blockbuster, became the highest-grossing film of 1968, and was regarded as one of the biggest hits of the decade of 1960s.
4.Govinda's Aankhen (1993)
In 1993, Govinda and Chunky Panday scored the biggest blockbuster of 1993, Aankhen. The comedy entertainer was directed by David Dhawan, and it was loved by the masses and critics.
5.Amitabh Bachchan's Aankhen (2002)
Amitabh Bachchan as a villain, training three blind men to rob a bank. Sounds so interesting, doesn't it? What better title does this movie deserve than Aankhen? This crime thriller stars an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Sushmita Sen. The movie was released in 2002, and it became one of the biggest hits of the year.
