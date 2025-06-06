1 . Vimi- Bollywood and Punjabi star heroine

Vimi made her Bollywood debut in 1967 with the successful film Hamraaz, which quickly turned her into a star. She went on to collaborate with prominent actors like Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, and Raaj Kumar in films such as Vachan and Aabroo. Soon, Vimi rapidly became one of the most sought-after actresses of her time, earning an impressive Rs 3 lakh per film in the 1960s. Apart from Bollywood, Vimi also became a star in Punjabi cinema, and did superhits like Nanak Nam Jahaz Hai and Patanga.

