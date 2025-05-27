3 . Career

3

To support her family, Achala began working at a young age. She became a radio announcer for All India Radio (AIR) in Lahore. After the partition, her family moved to Delhi, where she continued her job at AIR. She also started interviewing film stars and made small film appearances.

Her big break came in 1950 when she played Dev Anand’s sister in the film Dilruba. The film was a hit and led to more roles, especially as a mother or sister in movies like Sangam, Footpath, Dil Ek Mandir, and Miss Mary. Her final film role was in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), where she played the grandmother of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s characters.