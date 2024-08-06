trendingPhotosDetail

English

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

When it was released in 1983, the period epic Razia Sultan was the most expensive Indian film ever made and one of the most anticipated projects in years. But alas, its fate at the box office was so bad that it took the entire Bollywood down with it, breaking director Kamal Amrohi to a point that he never made a film again

When it was released in 1983, the period epic Razia Sultan was the most expensive Indian film ever made and one of the most anticipated projects in years. But alas, its fate at the box office was so bad that it took the entire Bollywood down with it, breaking director Kamal Amrohi to a point that he never made a film again

1. Whose story was Razia Sultan?

1/7 Razia Sultan was a biopic of the Delhi ruler from the 13th century with Hema Malini playing the titular part, supported by Dharmendra, Parveen Babi, Vijayendra Ghatge, Ajit, and Sohrab Modi

2. India’s most expensive film

2/7 Taking a good three years to make, Razia Sultan was director Kamal Amrohi’s first film since Pakeezah and was made in Rs 10 crore, the highest budget for any Indian film then

3. Bollywood’s biggest flop

3/7 But contrary to expectations, Razia Sultan tanked at the box office, barely earning Rs 2 crore worldwide, including several lakhs overseas. It lost over 80% of its landing cost

4. How Razia Sultan put all of Bollywood in debt

4/7 Kamal Amrohi had borrowed heavily to make Razia Sultan. When it tanked, many financiers, distributors, and other investors faced heavy losses. The scale of the film meant that a substantial portion of the film industry suffered. A trade magazine at the time ran an article claiming that the film’s box office failure put the film industry into debt.

5. Controversy around Dharmendra’s blackface

5/7 Dharmendra played Razia’s lover Yakut in the film and his face was painted black to portray him as the African slave. The blackface saw the film being criticised overseas

6. Razia’s Sultan controversial lesbian love scene with Hema Malini, Parveen Babi

6/7 The film also notoriously contained the hint of same-sex romance, a bit ahead of its times. The song picturised on Parveen Babi and Hema Malini turned away many family audiences

7. Kamal Amrohi after Razia Sultan