Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Over the years, 34 films have held the record of being the most expensive Indian film ever made. Quite surprisingly, more than half of these have been unsuccessful at the box office. And the failure of such big-budget films has meant that they have ended up being the biggest box office bombs of their times. One such film from the 90s had everything in its favour – three superstars, expensive sets, VFX, and international crew. Yet, it tanked like nothing before or since.