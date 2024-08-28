Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

The biggest flop in the history of Hindi cinema was the most expensive film ever made, had four superstars, and yet earned only Rs 3.50 crore
Over the years, 34 films have held the record of being the most expensive Indian film ever made. Quite surprisingly, more than half of these have been unsuccessful at the box office. And the failure of such big-budget films has meant that they have ended up being the biggest box office bombs of their times. One such film from the 90s had everything in its favour – three superstars, expensive sets, VFX, and international crew. Yet, it tanked like nothing before or since.
1. Bollywood’s biggest flop is...
The 1991 fantasy superhero film Ajooba has the dubious distinction of being one of the biggest box office bombs in Hindi cinema history. Produced on a massive budget of Rs 8 crore, the film grossed only Rs 3.50 crore in India, ending up as a massive financial failure
2. How Ajooba was the most expensive India film
Produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor, it was joint venture between RK Studios and Russian production houses. Given its scale and international appeal, it was made on a massive budget. Its Rs 8-crore budget broke the record of Raziya Sultan, which had a budget of Rs 7 crore, becoming India’s most expensive film
3. Ajooba’s massive star cast
Ajooba starred Amitabh Bachchan as the titular superhero/prince, alongside other big stars of the time, including Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam, and Shammi Kapoor. In Amrish Puri, it had the biggest villain of the era, along with Saeed Jaffrey, Dalip Tahil, Sonam, and Dara Singh
4. Why Ajooba flopped
Ajooba was criticised for its story, which borrowed from Arabian Nights and the Arthurian legend, and the direction was also panned. Most critics and viewers felt that the VFX and action were good, but not enough to save the mediocre film
5. Ajooba’s impact on its female lead
Russian actress Ariadna Shengelaya debuted in Bollywood with Ajooba, playing Amitabh’s mother and Shammi’s wife. But the film’s failure’s impact was such that she never worked in India again. Interestingly, the film was a success in Russia, which saved the overseas investors’ money
6. How Ajooba impacted Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan
Ajooba was the beginning of the end of Amitabh Bachchan’s superstardom, which would lead to him retiring from films in a couple of years’ time. The film also adversely affected Shashi Kapoor, who never attempted direction again and returned to acting, which also, he did only sporadically