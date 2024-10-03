Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

While the competition between two actors is never-ending, some of them are able to maintain friendships with each other off-screen too. One of the examples of such actors are Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora. However, do you know that the richest best friends of Bollywood have a combined net worth of Rs 11900 crore? They are the iconic on-screen pair of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.