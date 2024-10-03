Search icon
Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Here's all you need to know about the richest best friends in Bollywood.

  Oct 03, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

While the competition between two actors is never-ending, some of them are able to maintain friendships with each other off-screen too. One of the examples of such actors are Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora. However, do you know that the richest best friends of Bollywood have a combined net worth of Rs 11900 crore? They are the iconic on-screen pair of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are not only the iconic on-screen pair of Bollywood but also share a close bond with each other in real life. The two are always there for each other during their hard times like a pillar of support. 

 

They have worked together in several films and emerged as the blockbuster pair of Bollywood. From giving cult classics to highest-grossing films, Shah Rukh and Juhi became one of the most loved on-screen couples. 

 

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have starred in a total of 8 films together out of which 6 have been commercial successes. Their films like Yes Boss, Darr, Raju Bann Gaya Gentleman, Ram Jaane, One 2 Ka 4, and Bhoothnath are still loved by the fans. 

 

Apart from doing films together, they are also business partners. The two started a production company together by the name Dreamz Films Unlimited. However, later Shah Rukh started his own company Red Chillies Entertainment. Juhi and SRK are also the co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders which won the title in 2024. 

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are the richest best friends of Bollywood. According to Hurun Rich List 2024, SRK has a whopping net worth of Rs 7300 crore and Juhi has a net worth of Rs 4600 crore making their combined net worth of around Rs 11900 crore.

