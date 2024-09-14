Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bodyguards are the shield of actors, and they put their lives at stake to protect their superiors. Take a look at the highest-paid bodyguards of Bollywood superstars.
Bodyguards are the loyal defenders and protectors of actors. They protect these superstars from an over-enthusiastic fan or any form of threat. The guards appointed by these stars are well-paid, and their annual income is much more than that of the common man. Let's discuss the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, and how much the biggest of stars spent on their trusted protectors.
1. Meet highest-paid bodyguard of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan's Ravi Singh
Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh is currently the highest paid bodyguard of Bollywood. As per the news reports, Ravi Singh is paid a salary of Rs 2.7- 3 crore per year.
2. Salman Khan's Shera is paid...
Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera has been with Salman Khan for 15 years. Shera's loyalty to maalik Salman has made him a household name. As per the reports, Shera is paid Rs 2 crore per year.
3. Aamir Khan's Yuvraj Ghorpade earned...
Yuvraj Ghorpade, a former bodybuilder is now guarding Aamir Khan, and reportedly he is also paid Rs 2 crore annually.
4. Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard is paid....
Jitendra Shinde reportedly owns a security agency, but he guards the megastar. As Times Now reported, Amitabh Bachchan pays Rs 1.5 crore to Jitendra annually.
5. Akshay Kumar's bodyguard is paid...
Shreyas Thele, Akshay Kumar's bodyguard not only protects Khiladi superstar but also his son Aarav. Reportedly, Shreyas is paid Rs 1.2 crore annually.
6. Hrithik Roshan's Mayur Shettigar is paid...
Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is guarded by Mayur Shettigar, and the tough guy is reportedly paid Rs 1.2 crore annually.
7. Deepika Padukone's Jalal is also paid...
As per the media reports, Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal is also paid between Rs 80 lakhs to 1.2 crore annually.
