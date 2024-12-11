2 . Sreela Majumdar

Veteran actress Sreela Majumdar was known for her stellar work in Bengali cinema, she made her acting debut in Mrinal Sen’s Bengali film Parasuram in 1979. The actress even lent her voice to Aishwarya Rai in the film Chokher Bali. Sreela passed away on 27 January 2024 at the age of 65 after suffering from cancer for the past three years.