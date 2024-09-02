Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

The 100-crore club was established in the late-2000s with Ghajini and 3 Idiots crossing Rs 100 crore net in the domestic market. Now, the Rs 1000-crore mark is the benchmark for films doing well, barely a decade-and-a-half later. So it should not be surprising that for years, Rs 1 crore was considered a good amount for films to earn. And the first film that broke this barrier released even before the Independence