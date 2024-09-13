Search icon
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

This actor worked as a clerk and was rejected by several directors saying 'You're too scary' to be a lead hero'. Later he became Bollywood's biggest villain.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 13, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

In today's age, actors don't like to be typecast. However, here is an actor who started his journey by striving for a lead role. But then he went on to become the biggest Bollywood villain. It's been 19 years since his demise, and his absence is still felt by several cinema lovers. 

Amrish Puri, younger brother of Chaman Puri and Madan Puri wanted to start his journey as a hero, but he ended up becoming the biggest villain in Bollywood. 

As per the reports, when Amrish gave his first screen test in 1953, at 21 years old, he was criticised by the director for his “harsh” face and “scary” voice. He was told by filmmaker Devendra Goel, “You can never play the lead”.

Before making it big in Bollywood, he worked as a clerk and managed a radio spot at All India Radio in 1954. He was active in AIR plays and Hawa Mahal programmes.

After starring in a small role in Dev Anand's Prem Pujari, Amrish earned recognition with his performance as the main antagonist in Hum Paanch, Immaan Dharam, Qurbani, Mr India, Shakti, Hero, Mashaal, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, and several other films.

Amrish Puri also played the main antagonist in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and his performance as Mola Ram impressed the maverick filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Hollywood director Steven Spielberg often told Puri, “You are the real devil!” The filmmaker also repeated in his various interviews, “Amrish is my favourite villain. The best the world has ever produced and ever will."

In his career, Amrish Puri did more than 400 films in different languages. Reportedly, his net worth at his death was $20 million (roughly Rs 1,652,470,000), making him richer than several Bollywood heroes. Amrish Puri died on January 12, 2005, due to myelodysplastic syndrome. 

