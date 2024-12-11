1 . Laila Majnu

1

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu follows Laila (Triptii Dimri) and Qais (Avinash Tiwary), also known as Majnu, who deeply fall in love with each other despite the conflict between their families. The movie was re-released in August 2024 and made a collection of Rs 10.50 crore at the box office, which is more than 3X of its original collection as per Sacnilk.