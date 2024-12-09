3 . Diljit Dosanjh alcohol row

3

Diljit Dosanjh has been embroiled in several controversies this year. One major issue was the protests by Bajrang Dal against the serving of alcohol and meat at his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 concerts. The protests led to police intervention, and organizers had to ban the sale of alcohol and meat at the venue. He also faced criticism over the black-market sale of tickets for his concerts. Fans complained about exorbitant prices of tickets being sold illegally. He received a legal notice over alleged ticket price manipulation for his Dil-Luminati India Tour. Additionally, the Telangana government issued a notice directing him to avoid songs related to alcohol, drugs, and violence. Diljit responded to the controversy by creatively bypassing the issue during his concert. He replaced alcohol references with "softer" alternatives like Coca-Cola.