Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

5 . Amrapali Dubey

5

The hot siren of the Bhojpuri industry, the sensational queen Amrapali Dubey, will also be entering Bigg Boss 20. Bigg Boss has been a career booster for talents from the Bhojpuri industry. Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are among the most popular names among the Bigg Boss veterans. Amrapali Dubey has been linked to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and this angle is expected to be explored in depth in the show.