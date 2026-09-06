Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Sep 06, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
1.Mahhi Vij
Popular television actress Mahhi Vij is among the confirmed contestants joining Bigg Boss 20. The actress recently had a separation from her husband, Jay Bhanushali, and this makes her an interesting addition to Bigg Boss 20.
2.Kanika Mann
Actress Kanika Mann, popularly known for her work in television and Punjabi films, will now strive hard to prove herself in the Bigg Boss house.
3.Mary Kom
Olympic boxing champion and influential sports personality Mary Kom will also be participating in the Bigg Boss house. A few months ago, Mary accused her husband of infidelity on national television, making her an interesting pick for this season.
4.Isha Rekhi
Punjabi actress Isha Rekhi will also be participating in the 20th season of Bigg Boss. Earlier this year, she got married to rapper Badshah. However, their marriage ended after 5 months. This also makes Isha a potential contendor of providing content in the BB house.
5.Amrapali Dubey
The hot siren of the Bhojpuri industry, the sensational queen Amrapali Dubey, will also be entering Bigg Boss 20. Bigg Boss has been a career booster for talents from the Bhojpuri industry. Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are among the most popular names among the Bigg Boss veterans. Amrapali Dubey has been linked to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and this angle is expected to be explored in depth in the show.
6.Rhiti Tiwari
Rhiti Ka Papa... Manoj Tiwari ba. Yes, Rhiti is the daughter of popular actor-politician Manoj Babu. In a way, Rhiti is carrying the legacy of her father in the Bigg Boss house. It will be interesting to see how she will survive in the house.
7.Rhiti Tiwari
Reality show personality Rhiti Tiwari, aka Gullu, is also confirmed to be participating in Bigg Boss 20. Before BB20, Gullu won MTV Roadies XX, Splitsvilla X6, and, Maa Hai Na.
8.Qazi Toqueer
The popular Kashmiri singer who shot to fame after winning the 2005 singing reality show Fame Gurukul is now trying his luck again with Bigg Boss 20.
9.Aman Gandhi
Aman Gandhi, the actor who was recently seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, will be participating in Bigg Boss 20.
10.Rhiya Ahir
Model, anchor, entrepreneur Rhiya Ahir, who shot to fame as the protest girl, the one who stopped the police van at the recent NEET students' protests, will be entering Bigg Boss as a fan-vote entry.