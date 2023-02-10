Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot

Let's look at the moments when Shalin Bhanot left a mark with his 'cool and trendy' outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 10, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Shalin Bhanot is among the finalist of Bigg Boss 16, and apart from his rollercoaster journey, his costumes were also noticed and appreciated by the BB fans. Even host Salman Khan made a remark on Bhanot's fashion sense. So, before the grand finale, let's take a look at the best outfits of Shalin Bhanot. (Image source: Twitter) 

1. Shalin Bhanot's black 'cleavage' suit

Shalin Bhanot's black 'cleavage' suit
1/5

Although it is just a black suit, since Salman Khan commented that he's showing his cleavage in this suit, this outfit earned a new title. As per Shalin's designer Deeti Mehta, Shalin was going through a dark period and they knew change was right around the corner. Hence they decided to go all black for that particular Weekend ka Vaar look.

2. Shalin Bhanot's trendy combo of purple and green

Shalin Bhanot's trendy combo of purple and green
2/5

Here's Shalin Bhanot setting new rules in casuals. The purple tee with parrot green shorts made him look cute and charming on-camera. 

3. Shalin Bhanot slaying hard in Peacock-themed suit

Shalin Bhanot slaying hard in Peacock-themed suit
3/5

According to Deeti, they designed this suit for Makar Sankranthi weekend and wanted to create a courageous visual expression of the strength and blessings that his mother showered him with. Deeti further added that Hindus consider the peacock a symbol of luck and prosperity, so the team designed a peacock-themed contemporary suit for him.

 

4. The cool shirts of Shalin Bhanot

The cool shirts of Shalin Bhanot
4/5

Shalin has a collection of trendy and cool shirts. As per Deeti Mehta, she always wanted to display Shalin's colourful, vibrant, confident personality, thus she designed such fashionable shirts that have attracted viewers as well.  

5. Shalin Bhanot's costumes reflects his journey of Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot's costumes reflects his journey of Bigg Boss 16
5/5

While interacting with us, Deeti revealed that she plans Weekend Ka Vaar costumes, as per Shalin's gameplay throughout the week. Mehta disclosed that she also considered his fans' requests and included their recommendation while designing his costumes. 

Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

