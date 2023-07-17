trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Bhumi Pednekar donned a dazzling pink co-ord set as she shared photos from her "Barbie era" on her Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar surprised her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday, July 16, when she dropped a carousel set of photos exuding Barbie vibes. The actress captioned her pictures, "In my Barbie era".

1. Bhumi Pedneker's Barbie look

1/5 Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Afwaah, wore a shimmery pink co-ord set. To complete his Barbie look she opted for a high ponytail and glossy make-up. cre_TrendingPhotos





2. Bhumi Pednekar's accessories

2/5 She accessorised her doll look with a shimmery pink hairband, a scarf around her neck, a chain necklace with her name, stud earrings, and a transparent handbag.



3. Bhumi Pednekar's fans say she is a 'diva'

3/5 Bhumi's comments section was flooded with fans dropping red heart emojis. One of them wrote, "What a diva", while the other added, "Gorgeous Barbie!!".



4. Bhumi Pednekar's birthday week

4/5 Bhumi also used the hashtag #BdayWeek in her caption as the actress, who made her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, will turn 34 on Tuesday, July 18.



5. Barbie vs Oppenheimer week

5/5 Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie and Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer are set to release in cinemas worldwide this Friday, July 21.



