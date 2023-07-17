In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Bhumi Pednekar donned a dazzling pink co-ord set as she shared photos from her "Barbie era" on her Instagram.
Bhumi Pednekar surprised her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday, July 16, when she dropped a carousel set of photos exuding Barbie vibes. The actress captioned her pictures, "In my Barbie era".
1. Bhumi Pedneker's Barbie look
Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Afwaah, wore a shimmery pink co-ord set. To complete his Barbie look she opted for a high ponytail and glossy make-up.
2. Bhumi Pednekar's accessories
She accessorised her doll look with a shimmery pink hairband, a scarf around her neck, a chain necklace with her name, stud earrings, and a transparent handbag.
3. Bhumi Pednekar's fans say she is a 'diva'
Bhumi's comments section was flooded with fans dropping red heart emojis. One of them wrote, "What a diva", while the other added, "Gorgeous Barbie!!".
4. Bhumi Pednekar's birthday week
Bhumi also used the hashtag #BdayWeek in her caption as the actress, who made her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, will turn 34 on Tuesday, July 18.
5. Barbie vs Oppenheimer week
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie and Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer are set to release in cinemas worldwide this Friday, July 21.