Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Here's a look at some of the things that might disappoint you in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer.
The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally been released. The trailer has left netizens divided and while it has some interesting elements the flaws seem to be overshadowing them. Here's a look at some of the flaws that might make it an average watch.
1. Kartik Aaryan's dull comedy
While Kartik Aaryan was able to make everyone laugh with his punches in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his comedy timing seems to have fallen flat this time in the trailer of the third part of the movie. Bland, slapstick comedy seems to be taking over the essence of the OG horror-comedy.
2. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulika
While the duo of Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulika was the most unexpected, amazing thing in the trailer, their performance, however, felt a little cringe as spirits.
3. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri forced romance
Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan’s forced romance in the trailer is another disaster that makes the film lose points. While a romantic angle in a Bollywood movie is a must, this one seems more like lust than romance. Even if it was necessary, Kiara could have easily reprised her role for good.
4. Over The Top horror
The horror seems a little over the top in the trailer. Vidya Balan as Manjulika seems to be nothing close to the OG Manjulika. Only a good backstory to the spirits of Manjulika can save this horror comedy.
5. Twitter reaction
The Bhool Bhulaiya 3 trailer has divided the internet. While some are excited to see Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan as Manjulika, others find the trailer bland. However, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav's humour has added a punch to the otherwise dull comedy. The audience also appreciated the VFX in the film but criticised Kartik's bland comic timing.
6. About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Helmed by Anees Bazme, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Tritptii Dimri and others in key roles. The film is scheduled for a clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again this Diwali.