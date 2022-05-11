Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani promote movie in style, photos go viral

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were looking cute together while promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these days. Their upcoming film is horror-comedy, which is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.
1. Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan look adorable
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were looking adorable together while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer
A few days ago, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 launched the trailer of the movie which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Within a few hours, it became one of the most loved trailers of the year.
3. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani on-screen chemistry
Kartik Aayan and Kiara Advani's on-screen chemistry won millions of hearts. They are looking adorable in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer.
4. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani posing for cameras
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were seen posing for the cameras.
5. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani style
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani never fail to stun us with their choice of outfits.
The three-minute-long trailer begins with a haunting track and a warning from Tabu that Manjulika is back after 15 years. Then enters Kartik Aaryan who claims that he can see dead people. Kiara Advani also marked her presence in the trailer and she is the new Manjulika of Bhool Bhulaiya world.
7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theaters on May 20.