From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: A look at Kartik Aryan's best performances

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 250 crore at the box office last year, Kartik Aryan is being hailed as the saviour of the Hindi film industry.
Kartik made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and after a couple of flops, he starred in his sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. However, the actor did not get deserved recognition until his 2018 blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Soon after that, there was no turning back for Kartik. He has been signed by several leading filmmakers of Bollywood. His new film Shehzada was released on Friday, however, the film managed to earn only Rs 6 crore on day 1.
Meanwhile, let's take a look at his best films:
1. Luka Chuppi
Releaded in 2019, Luka Chuppi, which started Kartik Aaryan alongside Kriti Sanon, earned Rs 128.6 crore at the box office.
2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, released in 2018, starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. The film earned Rs 152-156 crore.
3. Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Kartik Aaryan grabbed everyone's attention with his performance in his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama released in 2011. The film also featured Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall, Nushrat Bharcha, and Ishita Raj Sharma.
4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu broke many box office records. Netizens loved the film and appreciated Kartik's work.
5. Freddy
Starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role opposite Alaya F, the romantic thriller Freddy streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2. The film directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding fame was appreciated by fans.