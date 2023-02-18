From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: A look at Kartik Aryan's best performances

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 250 crore at the box office last year, Kartik Aryan is being hailed as the saviour of the Hindi film industry.

Kartik made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and after a couple of flops, he starred in his sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. However, the actor did not get deserved recognition until his 2018 blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Soon after that, there was no turning back for Kartik. He has been signed by several leading filmmakers of Bollywood. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 250 crore at the box office last year, Kartik Aryan is being hailed as the saviour of the Hindi film industry. His new film Shehzada was released on Friday, however, the film managed to earn only Rs 6 crore on day 1.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at his best films: