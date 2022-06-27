Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

Do you know how much has Kartik Aaryan or Kiara Advani or Tabu charged for their recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Know it here.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, has turned out to be the surprise package as the film has grossed more than Rs 180 crore in India. From Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, here is the reported amount of fees charged by the stars in the horror comedy.
1. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan plays the central character of Ruhaan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba and he carries the whole film on his shoulders. Thus, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore, as per a report in Times Now Hindi.
2. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani plays Reet Thakur, who fakes her death in the movie and starts off the chain of horror and hilarious events. As per the Times Now Hindi report, she has been paid Rs 4 crore for her role.
3. Tabu
It is Tabu who is the real scene-stealer in the film as she plays the twin sisters - Anjulika, Reet's sister-in-law, and Manjulika, the evil ghost. She has reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for the film.
4. Rajpal Yadav
As per the report in Times Now Hindi, Rajpal Yadav has been paid Rs 1.25 crore for the film in which he plays Chhote Pandit and brings the house down with his antics.
5. Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra, who adds the humour quotient as Bade Pandit in the blockbuster film, has charged a total of Rs 70 lakh for his role, as per the report in Times Now Hindi.
6. Amar Upadhyay
The OG Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aka Amar Upadhyay has reportedly charged Rs 30 lakh for his role of Uday Thakur, Reet's brother in the film.