Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere

It was a star-studded premiere of Varun Dhawan's latest creature drama. Let's take a look at the celebs who attended the Bhediya premiere.

  • Nov 25, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy Bhediya had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai. Several members from the film fraternity and producer Dinesh Vijan's favourite actors graced the event. Let's take a look at the guest who attended the premiere night (Images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao
1/5

Rajkummar Rao is Dinesh Vijan's favourite hero. Together, they have collaborated with Stree, Made In China, and  Hum Do Humare Do. He was among the early arrival at the premiere. 

2. Kriti Sanon and family

Kriti Sanon and family
2/5

Bhediya and Mimi star Kriti Sanon proudly brought her family, including sister Nupur Sanon for the family. In this photo, he is posing with her parents and Nupur. 

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
3/5

Next, we have, the Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi was also among the ones to support Dinesh Vijan's ambitious project. 

4. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam
4/5

Bala star Yami Gautam was also among the attendee of the premiere. 

5. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor
5/5

Last but not the least, we have Vaani Kapoor. The actress charmed the paps with her presence. 

