Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere

It was a star-studded premiere of Varun Dhawan's latest creature drama. Let's take a look at the celebs who attended the Bhediya premiere.
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy Bhediya had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai. Several members from the film fraternity and producer Dinesh Vijan's favourite actors graced the event. Let's take a look at the guest who attended the premiere night (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao is Dinesh Vijan's favourite hero. Together, they have collaborated with Stree, Made In China, and Hum Do Humare Do. He was among the early arrival at the premiere.
2. Kriti Sanon and family
Bhediya and Mimi star Kriti Sanon proudly brought her family, including sister Nupur Sanon for the family. In this photo, he is posing with her parents and Nupur.
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Next, we have, the Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi was also among the ones to support Dinesh Vijan's ambitious project.
4. Yami Gautam
Bala star Yami Gautam was also among the attendee of the premiere.
5. Vaani Kapoor
Last but not the least, we have Vaani Kapoor. The actress charmed the paps with her presence.