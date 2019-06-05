'Bharat' screening: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and team are all smiles on the red carpet

On Tuesday night, the special screening of the just-released film, Bharat was held at a popular theatre in Mumbai. Leading cast namely Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and others attended it.

One of the most awaited films of 2019, Bharat has finally hit the screens on Wednesday, on the occasion of Eid. The film stars Salman Khan in the titular role and shows his journey from the time India got independence until 2010. Apart from Salman, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif along with Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Last night, a special screening of Bharat was held at a popular theatre in Mumbai. Along with the above-mentioned actors, the close friends of the cast members marked their presence at the screening. A red carpet was assembled and the cast and crew arrived at the screening just the way they do at an awards show. Everyone was dressed to kill and was all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs present there.

Meanwhile, talking about Bharat, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Check out the photos below: