'Bharat' screening: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and team are all smiles on the red carpet
On Tuesday night, the special screening of the just-released film, Bharat was held at a popular theatre in Mumbai. Leading cast namely Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and others attended it.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 5, 2019, 09:27 AM IST
One of the most awaited films of 2019, Bharat has finally hit the screens on Wednesday, on the occasion of Eid. The film stars Salman Khan in the titular role and shows his journey from the time India got independence until 2010. Apart from Salman, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif along with Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.
Last night, a special screening of Bharat was held at a popular theatre in Mumbai. Along with the above-mentioned actors, the close friends of the cast members marked their presence at the screening. A red carpet was assembled and the cast and crew arrived at the screening just the way they do at an awards show. Everyone was dressed to kill and was all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs present there.
Meanwhile, talking about Bharat, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.
Check out the photos below:
1. Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri
Producers and Salman Khan's family Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri were among the first ones to arrive at the screening.
Atul was seen in a blue shirt and grey denim, while Alvira wore a cream coloured salwar suit.
2. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani, who plays Salman's love interest in Bharat was seen at the screening with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. The couple looked hot AF while posing together.
Disha wore a strapless white top with plunging neckline and a pair of faded blue ripped jeans. She teamed it up with a simple diamond choker necklace and monochrome stilettos.
Tiger sported a handsome look wearing a black full-sleeved T-Shirt and black jeans with black sneakers.
3. Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff, who plays Salman's father in Bharat was seen with the superstar on the red carpet of the screening. Bindas Bhidu was seen in a cowboy look wearing a cobalt blue jacket style shirt and black distressed jeans.
4. Katrina Kaif
At the screening, Kumud Raina, who is also Bharat's 'Madam Sir' donned a gorgeous look. She wore a floral lehenga by Sabyasachi which had matching dupatta and a plain white blouse.
5. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi, who has a pivotal role in the film looked sexy at the screening wearing beige coloured separates which had a strapless crop top and thigh-high slit knee-length crop top. She paired it up with hoop earrings.
6. Salman Khan
Our very own 'Bharat' Salman Khan looked handsome as ever on the red carpet. He donned a black T-Shirt and blue distressed jeans with a black leather jacket. He also wore a pair of black boots.
7. Shashank Arora
Shashank Arora plays Salman's brother in Bharat. He was seen suited up in style on the red carpet.
8. Sonali Kulkarni
Sonali Kulkarni, who plays Salman's onscreen mother was seen with her real-life husband at the screening.
9. Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover is Bharat's best friend in the film and has a major role in it. At the screening, he wore a crisp white shirt and black dinner jacket with a black bowtie.
10. Tabu