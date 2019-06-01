Bharat mania begins! Salman Khan fans in Nepal book entire theatre; Indians are not much behind

Salman Khan mania has begun since Bollywood movie Bharat's advance bookings are now open
Salman Khan's movie Bharat is slated to release in four days from now i.e. on Eid, June 5, 2019. The superstar has gone all out to promote his film, and his fans are ensuring to give all the love back to him, by booking full movie theatres to watch Bharat first day first show.
Even though the craze has expanded from Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to Nashik in Maharashtra, India is not the only country that has booked an entire theatre or almost that for Salman Khan. The mania for the superstar continues even in Nepal. A fan club from there too have booked an entire theatre to watch Bhaijaan's Bharat.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat brings the trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai from 2017. Apart from them, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles. Bharat will also see a cameo by young star Varun Dhawan.
Here, take a look at all the fan craze:
1. Bharat promotions
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been busy promoting Bharat. The movie will release in four days now.
2. Advance bookings open
The advance bookings of the movie have already opened. Salman Khan fans have already showed their craze by booking various number of seats.
(Photos via File Photo)
3. Gaiety Galaxy
A die-hard Mumbai fan booked 150 seats at Gaiety Galaxy just to watch Bhai on screen.
4. Nashik
A fan from Nashik also booked an entire theatre for the first day first show.
5. Bharat Mania in Nepal
Salman Khan mania is not just limited to India but also exists in Nepal. A fan club booked the whole theatre inside a mall.
(Photos via Facebook/Troll Salman Khan Haters)