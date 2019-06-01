Bharat mania begins! Salman Khan fans in Nepal book entire theatre; Indians are not much behind

Salman Khan's movie Bharat is slated to release in four days from now i.e. on Eid, June 5, 2019. The superstar has gone all out to promote his film, and his fans are ensuring to give all the love back to him, by booking full movie theatres to watch Bharat first day first show.

Even though the craze has expanded from Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to Nashik in Maharashtra, India is not the only country that has booked an entire theatre or almost that for Salman Khan. The mania for the superstar continues even in Nepal. A fan club from there too have booked an entire theatre to watch Bhaijaan's Bharat.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat brings the trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai from 2017. Apart from them, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles. Bharat will also see a cameo by young star Varun Dhawan.

Here, take a look at all the fan craze: