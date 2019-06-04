Search icon
'Bharat': Katrina Kaif redefined 'Bharatiya Nari' wearing floral sarees during the film promotions

During the promotions of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat', Katrina Kaif opted to wear sarees on many occasions and it was truly impressive.

  • Jun 04, 2019, 12:59 PM IST

From the past couple of months, Katrina Kaif left no stone unturned in promoting her soon-to-be-released film, Bharat. In the film, she is paired opposite Salman Khan, who plays the titular role and it's their reunion with Ali Abbas Zafar after Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina plays the role of Kumud Raina, an employment consultant. Her simple look and curly hairdo received thumbs up from not only fans but also fashion police.

Moreover, even during the promotions, Katrina kept the 'desiness' in her intact and was seen in beautiful sarees during different promotional activities. From Sabyasachi to Tarun Tahiliani, Katrina donned it all and nailed the perfect Bharatiya Nari look. She even enjoyed wearing sarees and danced heart out during several events as well.

Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, check out Katrina's photos from the promotions below:

For the launch of Bharat's song 'Zinda', Katrina Kaif opted for a beautiful floral printed black saree with broad sequined border by Sabyasachi and a black sleeveless blouse. She completed her attire with minimal accessories, sleek straight hair and a small black bindi.

For The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina was seen in a baby pink coloured floral saree by Sabyasachi with a matching blouse. She teamed it up with trademark Sabyasachi belt.

On the sets of Super Dancer 3, Katrina wore a vintage rose lime green saree with madras check border paired with beautiful hand embroidered sleeveless blouse designed by Nikasha.

For one of the media interactions of Bharat, Katrina looked drop dead gorgeous in a bright mandarin coloured hand-painted saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She paired it up with chunky chandbalis.

 


(All photos via Instagram)

