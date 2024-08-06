This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, Besharam was a major critical and commercial failure. The director Abhinav Kashyap quit filmmaking after the film was panned by critics and audiences.
1. Besharam bombed at the box office
Made in Rs 85 crore, Besharam earned Rs 59 crore net in India and grossed Rs 95 crore worldwide as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The action comedy was a major flop at the box office.
2. Besharam starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor
Besharam is the only film that starred Ranbir Kapoor with his parents Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir played a thief named Babli Chautala, while his late father Rishi played Inspector Chulbul Chautala and mother Neetu played Head Constable Bulbul Chautala.
3. Besharam heroine Pallavi Sharda
Born in Australia to Indian parents, Pallavi Sharda was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film. She had made her acting debut with a brief role in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan in 2010. She hasn't found success in Bollywood as her other films have also been commercial failures. In the last few years, Pallavi has been a part of a few Australian and British TV shows.
4. Besharam was panned by critics and audiences
Besharam was severely panned by audiences and received majorly negative reviews from critics for its poor script and direction, horrible performances, and boring screenplay. The three Kapoors terribly failed to entertain the audiences.
5. Besharam director Abhinav Kashyap quit filmmaking
Besharam was the second film of director Abhinav Kashyap, the brother of Anurag Kashyap. Both the brothers had written the script of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff-starrer flop Jung in 2000. After Besharam's failure, he quit filmmaking and hasn't made any film or series in the last 11 years.
6. Abhinav Kashyap directed blockbuster Dabangg
Interestingly, Abhinav Kashyap had made his directorial debut with the 2010 action comedy film Dabangg. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, and Amrish Puri among others, Dabangg became a blockbuster earning over Rs 200 crore. In his multiple interviews, Abhinav has accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his Bollywood career.