4 . Why Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's engagement was called off

It's rumoured that Karisma's mother, Babita, played a crucial role in breaking their relationship. When they got engaged, Karisma was at her peak, while Abhishek was still trying to find his footing.

Rumours have it that Babita requested Amitabh for a prenuptial agreement, in which Sr Bachchan would transfer a share of his wealth to Abhishek, to secure Karisma's future. The Bachchans disagreed, and that's how the five-year relationship ended on a sour note.