Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

3/6

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra had offered Chak De! India to Salman Khan. While talking to the media during the Sultan promotions, Salman revealed the reason why he rejected the film. He said, "When I was offered Chak De, my image was totally different as I was doing Partner and all those kind of films. My only thing in Chak De was that my fans would expect me to wear a wig and win the match for India which would not go for the film. That was not my genre at that point of time."