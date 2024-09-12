Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Om Raut's Adipurush and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, another Bollywood director announced the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic and even signed two powerful actors for Lord Rama and Raavana.
In 2023, Om Raut's Adipurush made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana was panned by critics and the audience. Currently, Nitesh Tiwari is working on his interpretation of Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Years before Adipurush, another director announced his version of Ramayana, but it never happened.
1. Before Om Raut, Nitesh Tiwari, this director was making Ramayana in Bollywood
In 2008, it was announced that director Rajkumar Santoshi (Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini) was making the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.
2. Ajay Devgn as Lord Rama
In Rajkumar Santoshi's Ramayana, Ajay Devgn was signed to play Lord Rama.
3. Riteish Deshmukh as Laxmana
After signing Ajay Devgn for Lord Rama, Rajkumar Santoshi zeroed-in Ritiesh Deshmukh to play Rama's younger brother, Laxmana.
4. Prakash Raj as Raavana
Rajkumar Santoshi's ambitious now-shelved Ramayana had south star Prakash Raj as Demon King, Raavana.
5. Why Rajkumar Santoshi's Ramayana got shelved
Despite the grand announcement, Santoshi's Ramayana never saw the day of the light. Reportedly, due to the staggering budget and multiple commitments of Ajay, the project got shelved. Santoshi went on to make Halla Bol with Ajay and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani with Ranbir Kapoor.
