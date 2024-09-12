trendingPhotosDetail

English

3107263

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Om Raut's Adipurush and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, another Bollywood director announced the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic and even signed two powerful actors for Lord Rama and Raavana.

In 2023, Om Raut's Adipurush made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana was panned by critics and the audience. Currently, Nitesh Tiwari is working on his interpretation of Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Years before Adipurush, another director announced his version of Ramayana, but it never happened.

1. Before Om Raut, Nitesh Tiwari, this director was making Ramayana in Bollywood

1/5 In 2008, it was announced that director Rajkumar Santoshi (Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini) was making the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

2. Ajay Devgn as Lord Rama

2/5 In Rajkumar Santoshi's Ramayana, Ajay Devgn was signed to play Lord Rama.

3. Riteish Deshmukh as Laxmana

3/5 After signing Ajay Devgn for Lord Rama, Rajkumar Santoshi zeroed-in Ritiesh Deshmukh to play Rama's younger brother, Laxmana.

4. Prakash Raj as Raavana

4/5 Rajkumar Santoshi's ambitious now-shelved Ramayana had south star Prakash Raj as Demon King, Raavana.