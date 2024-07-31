Barkha Singh turns heads in saree at Paris Olympics 2024, shares stunning photos from Eiffel Tower

Barkha Singh is in Paris to celebrate and support Indian athletes on a global stage.
As the Olympics take place in Paris, many celebrities are showing their support for Indian athletes. One of them is the talented Barkha Singh, who has traveled to Paris to cheer them on.
1. Shared stunning photos from Paris
Barkha Singh shared her excitement with stunning pictures wearing a red saree on Instagram.
2. Bonsoir from Paris
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Bonsoir from Paris lovelies! I'm here for the Olympics and over the next few days I will share glimpses of my magical experience here, so stay tuned!"
3. In Paris to support Indian athletes
Barkha added, "On the first night here I enjoyed some stellar hospitality by @olympics at Gustave 24 located on level 1 of the #EiffelTower featuring French-inspired cuisine, some serious vibes and of course a gorg sunset.."
4. On the work front
On the work front, Barkha Singh delivered a standout role in Maja Ma, where she starred alongside the legendary Madhuri Dixit Nene.
5. Upcoming projects
Recently, she announced her upcoming project Lafangey with Amazon miniTV and has several other projects scheduled for release this year.