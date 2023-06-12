Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

Here's everything you need to know about the actress Barkha Madan, who left the glamour world for her spiritual journey.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 12, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Barkha Madan was a model and actress before she left the Hindi entertainment industry to become a Buddhist monk and is now known as Gyalten Samten. Here's a look at her journey.

1. Barkha Madan competed with Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen

Barkha Madan competed with Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen
1/5

Barkha Madan participated in the beauty pageant Miss India in 1994 when Sushmita Sen was crowned the winner and Aishwarya Rai won the first runner-up. Barkha was named Miss Tourism India and ended up coming as the third runner-up in Miss Tourism International in Malaysia.

 

2. Barkha Madan Bollywood debut

Barkha Madan Bollywood debut
2/5

In 1996, Barkha made her Bollywood debut in the action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, which starred Akshay Kumar, Rekha, and Raveena Tandon in the leading roles. Madan also received praise from the industry folks for her sincere performance in the fourth installment of the Khiladi series.

3. Barkha Madan in Bhoot

Barkha Madan in Bhoot
3/5

Barkha remained selective in her career and terrified the critics and audiences when she played the ghost Manjeet Khosla in Ram Gopal Varma's supernatural horror film Bhoot. The 2003 film had an ensemble of  Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan, and Tanuja.

4. Barkha Madan is now Gyalten Samten

Barkha Madan is now Gyalten Samten
4/5

Barkha, who also produced a couple of films such as Soch Lo and Surkhaab, is an avid follower of Dalai Lama and decided to embrace Buddhism in 2012. She became a monk and changed her name to Ven. Gyalten Samten, and regularly shares photos from her spiritual life on her Instagram.

5. Barkha Madan with Shilpa Shukla

Barkha Madan with Shilpa Shukla
5/5

In this photo, Barkha is seen with Shilpa Shukla, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for the neo-noir erotic thriller BA Pass in 2012. Shukla is most famously known for playing Bindia Naik in the 2007 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sports drama Chak De! India.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.