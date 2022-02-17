Bappi Lahiri last rites: Grief-stricken Bappa Lahiri bids his father adieu

Bappi Lahiri's last rites have begun, and in these images, his bereaved family can be seen carrying his mortal remains.
Bappi Lahiri, a veteran singer-composer, has passed away. He died in Mumbai's hospital at the age of 69. Deepak Namjoshi, his physician, verified his death. The hitmaker of 'Disco Dancer' died last night, according to the doctor, owing to severe health concerns.
(Inputs from wires)
1. Bappi Lahiri's last rites
Bappi Lahiri, also known as 'Disco King,' died yesterday. His son, who resides in Los Angeles, was seen yesterday arriving in Mumbai for his father's final rituals. He can be seen holding Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains in this photo.
2. Bappi Lahiri's family
Bappi Lahiri's family can be seen grieving and unable to cope with the loss in numerous heartbreaking images. The passing of the renowned singer is a huge loss for the country because he offered Indian cinema tremendous hit tunes that people will always enjoy.
3. Bappi Lahiri's funeral
Pawan Hans crematorium is holding Bappi Lahiri's funeral. His mortal remains were brought on this vehicle, which was decked out with flowers and a portrait of him.
4. Bappi Lahiri's death reason
His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to obstructive sleep apnea."He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed.
5. Celebrities pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri
Several celebrities mourned the veteran singer's death, including Akshay Kummar, Ajay Devgn, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.