Bappi Lahiri last rites: Grief-stricken Bappa Lahiri bids his father adieu

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to obstructive sleep apnea."He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed.