This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

This actor was sent to jail but kept working on his films from there.
Balraj Sahni was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and was often compared to the legendary Dilip Kumar. Some film critics even believe Balraj Sahni was better than Dilip Kumar but feel his political views overshadowed his acting talent.
But do you know he worked with Mahatma Gandhi before becoming an actor? If not, today, we will tell you about his heroic life:
1. Balraj Sahni
Balraj Sahni is a legendary actor who set a remarkably high standard in acting. On May 1, 1913, Balraj Sahni was born into a wealthy business family in Rawalpindi, Punjab, British India. Although he had no ties to the film industry, Balraj Sahni pursued his education at big institutions such as Government College Lahore, Gordon College, and Visva-Bharati University.
He joined his family's business in Rawalpindi after completing his studies.
2. Worked at BBC
Sahni was passionate about politics and writing. He participated in the freedom struggle and worked with Mahatma Gandhi before joining the communist cause in the early 1940s.
Following Mahatma Gandhi's suggestion, Balraj Sahni went to London and joined BBC Hindi. After some time, he returned to India and moved to Mumbai with his wife, Damayanti Sahni, to pursue their shared passion for acting.
3. Was sent to jail
In 1946, Balraj Sahni, an active member of the Indian Progressive Theatre Association, was arrested and jailed for his revolutionary ideas. Despite being in jail, Balraj Sahni acted in movies at the request of film producers. After completing his film shoots, he would return to jail, an uncommon practice both then and now.
4. Career
Balraj Sahni faced challenges early in his career but made his acting debut in 1946 with Insaaf. He gained fame with Dharti Ke Lal and went on to impress in films like Do Bigha Zameen, Neelkamal, Do Raaste, Ek Phool Do Maali, Chhoti Bahen, Kabuliwala, Waqt, and Garam Hawa.
5. When wife and daughter died
Balraj Sahni's wife, Damayanti Sahni, was also an actress. She debuted in the film Door Chale but passed away in 1947 while shooting for a film.
Damayanti's death deeply shocked Balraj Sahni. He faced another tragedy when his daughter, Shabnam Sahni, passed away at her in-laws' house. The reason behind her death remains unknown to the public.