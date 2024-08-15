This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

This actor was sent to jail but kept working on his films from there.

Balraj Sahni was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and was often compared to the legendary Dilip Kumar. Some film critics even believe Balraj Sahni was better than Dilip Kumar but feel his political views overshadowed his acting talent.

But do you know he worked with Mahatma Gandhi before becoming an actor? If not, today, we will tell you about his heroic life: