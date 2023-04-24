Search icon
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film

Pre-release event of Bad Boy was hosted by Bharti Singh and also had a live performance of music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 24, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

The makers of Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin starrer Bad Boy recently announced the pre-release event of the film that took place in MMRDA Ground in Mumbai on Saturday. The film is produced by Sajid Qureshi and Anjum Qureshi. The event was hosted by Bharti Singh and also had a live performance of music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya. 

Take a look:

1. Mithun Chakraborty, Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

Mithun Chakraborty, Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff
1/5

At this grand event, superstars like Mithun Chakraborty, Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and many other celebrities came forward to extend their support and shower their love on Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin starrer, Bad Boy.

2. Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin
2/5

 Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin performed on the stage and the crowd couldn’t stop hooting for them.

3. Govinda grooving with Namashi Chakraborty

Govinda grooving with Namashi Chakraborty
3/5

Govinda was grooving with Namashi Chakraborty to his song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha.

4. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff
4/5

 Jackie Shroff wished Namashi Chakraborty who is making his debut with Bad Boy. 

5. Bharti Singh and Harsh

Bharti Singh and Harsh
5/5

The event was hosted by Bharti Singh and also had a live performance of music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Bad Boy is a romantic comedy full of entertainment, romance, and emotions that makes it a perfect family entertainer. 

The film also stars Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles. Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on 28th April 2023.

