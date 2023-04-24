Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film

5/5

The event was hosted by Bharti Singh and also had a live performance of music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Bad Boy is a romantic comedy full of entertainment, romance, and emotions that makes it a perfect family entertainer.

The film also stars Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles. Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on 28th April 2023.