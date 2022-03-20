'Bachchhan Paandey,' 'Ajnabee,' '2.0,' Akshay Kumar's films in which he nailed grey-shade characters

Akshay Kumar certainly loves being 'bad' on screen, and his effortless performances prove his likeness for grey-shade characters.
Akshay Kumar has ruled action, he aced the genre of comedy, and he is also a master of playing a grey-shade character like a pro. Apart from his latest film, we will jot down the 5 best baddie acts by Kumar. (All image source: Twitter)
1. 'Bachchhan Paandey'
We start the list with the latest entrant in Kumar's filmography. Akshay's 'Bachchhan Paandey' showcases him as the big-bad ganglord, and that's what impressed his fans.
2. '2.0'
Here comes another interesting part played by Akshay. In 2018's blockbuster '2.0,' Kumar played the antagonist Dr Pakshi Raja, who turns into evil Pakshi Raja. In the film, Akshay shows an interesting character graph, and his role was applauded by masses and classes.
3. 'Ajnabee'
Well, the image says it all. We don't need to tell you the film's name. This scene has gained pop-culture popularity, and Akshay's sinister act is one of the best factors of 'Ajnabee.'
4. 'International Khiladi'
Kumar took a diversion from his previous 'Khiladi' films, and he was seen as a powerful, influential gangster in 'International Khiladi.' Akshay impressed his fans with his grey-shade chops, and that was the reason behind the film's success.
5. 'Aflatoon'
We end the list with a film that wasn't a big commercial success, but Akshay's performance surprised his followers in a major way. With 'Aflatoon,' Akshay proved his meaty acting chops, and he was applauded for making bad look cool.