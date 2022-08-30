Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, list of actors Karan Johar once refused to work with

1/5

Kriti Sanon recently appeared on Koffee with Karan 7 where she revealed how SOTY was her very first film audition. "This was right when I had started modeling. It was my career's very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then," Kriti Sanon said. She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film's lead, Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Student Of The Year starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.