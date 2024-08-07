Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

2/5

Ayushmann sang on trains to earn money, performing on the Pashchim Express from Delhi to Mumbai. Passengers gave him and his friends enough money to fund a Goa trip. He also sang at weddings to support himself.

In an interview, he mentioned, "During my college days, there was a train named Pashchim Express that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer."