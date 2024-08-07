Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This actor worked as a radio jockey, video jockey, reality show contestant, and TV host, even singing on trains before reaching the top.
Coming from a non-filmy background to becoming a top Bollywood star isn't easy. Today, we'll talk about Ayushmann Khurrana, who was once rejected on a reality show and insulted by Karan Johar but now delivers blockbusters.
1. Early life
Ayushmann Khurrana, born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, grew up in a musical family with renowned classical singer parents. He studied at St. John's High School and graduated from DAV College in Chandigarh with a degree in English literature.
He majored in English literature and earned a master's degree in Mass Communication from Panjab University's School of Communication Studies. He did theatre for five years, participating in plays at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla during his college days.
2. Sang on train
Ayushmann sang on trains to earn money, performing on the Pashchim Express from Delhi to Mumbai. Passengers gave him and his friends enough money to fund a Goa trip. He also sang at weddings to support himself.
In an interview, he mentioned, "During my college days, there was a train named Pashchim Express that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer."
3. Journey
Ayushmann Khurrana's journey into the entertainment industry began with auditions for reality shows like Indian Idol and Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj, but his breakthrough came when he won Roadies. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, a film that brought him into the spotlight and established him in impactful cinema. He continued to excel in films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Article 15, using his roles to address societal issues.
Despite early rejections, Ayushmann became a National Award winner for Andhadhun and stars in his latest release, Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar.
4. Ignored by Karan Johar
Ayushmann Khurrana once revealed that Karan Johar initially refused to work with him, stating they only collaborated with stars. Despite this, Ayushmann has made significant strides in his career and now reportedly charges Rs 10 crore per film.
5. Now gives Rs 100-crore films
Dream Girl 2 became the fifth Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer to enter Rs 100 crore club. This milestone was previously reached by Andhadhun (Rs 456.89 crore in 2018), Badhaai Ho (Rs 221.44 crore in 2018), Dream Girl (Rs 200.80 crore in 2019), and Bala (Rs 171.49 crore in 2019).