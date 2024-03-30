Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurated Chandigarh transgender community's food truck. The actor took to his Instagram and while sharing the photos, he also shared a video wherein he was seen enjoying the momos from the food truck. He also penned a heartwarming message and now the fans can't stop praising him for his gesture towards the community. Here's a look at the pics shared by the actor-