Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3083378
HomePhotos

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Ayushmann Khurrana shares pics from the inauguration ceremony of Chandigarh transgender community's food truck.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 30, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurated Chandigarh transgender community's food truck. The actor took to his Instagram and while sharing the photos, he also shared a video wherein he was seen enjoying the momos from the food truck. He also penned a heartwarming message and now the fans can't stop praising him for his gesture towards the community. Here's a look at the pics shared by the actor-

1. Ayushmann Khurrana cuts the ribbon

Ayushmann Khurrana cuts the ribbon
1/5

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurated a food truck aimed at empowering the transgender community in Chandigarh. The actor was seen cutting the ribbon and performing the nariyal purnima ceremony.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram post

Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram post
2/5

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared the photos with Chandigarh's transgender community and penned a caption that read, "Jab hum ek dusre ko karenge 'Sweekar', tabhi toh hum kar payenge India ko aur behtar. I wish Mx Dhananjay Chauhan @mxdhananjay and members of the transgender community of Chandigarh good luck in their food venture! Onwards and upwards."

3. Ayushmann Khurrana with Chandigarh transgender community

Ayushmann Khurrana with Chandigarh transgender community
3/5

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen posing with the transgender community including Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University, a master trainer for Punjab Police, and a voice for the community in Chandigarh. 

4. Ayushmann Khurrana enjoying momos

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoying momos
4/5

Ayushmann Khurrana was also seen enjoying the momos from the newly opened food truck. Not only this, he also reviewed the momos giving a thumbs up. 

5. Netizens shower love on Ayushmann Khurrana

Netizens shower love on Ayushmann Khurrana
5/5

Netizens couldn't stop hailing Ayushmann Khurrana. One of the comments read, "You proved it again, you are different and better and made all of us believe that we stand for the right person." Another commented, 'Hero in movies and also a hero in real life." Another wrote, "You are the ideal description of a hero."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai
Meet actor who worked as door-to-door salesman, earned Rs 1600, struggled for 3 years after debut, became star with...
From Salman Khan, Justin Bieber to Karan Aujla, check full list of star performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet
5 warm moments Ranveer Singh shared with fans that show why he is their favourite
In pics: Richa Chadha cheers for Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi pose at Mirzapur 3 screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NASA reveals 120-foot asteroid, as big as a plane, will approach Earth on this day at a massive speed of...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews