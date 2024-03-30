Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Ayushmann Khurrana shares pics from the inauguration ceremony of Chandigarh transgender community's food truck.
On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurated Chandigarh transgender community's food truck. The actor took to his Instagram and while sharing the photos, he also shared a video wherein he was seen enjoying the momos from the food truck. He also penned a heartwarming message and now the fans can't stop praising him for his gesture towards the community. Here's a look at the pics shared by the actor-
1. Ayushmann Khurrana cuts the ribbon
On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurated a food truck aimed at empowering the transgender community in Chandigarh. The actor was seen cutting the ribbon and performing the nariyal purnima ceremony.
2. Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram post
On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared the photos with Chandigarh's transgender community and penned a caption that read, "Jab hum ek dusre ko karenge 'Sweekar', tabhi toh hum kar payenge India ko aur behtar. I wish Mx Dhananjay Chauhan @mxdhananjay and members of the transgender community of Chandigarh good luck in their food venture! Onwards and upwards."
3. Ayushmann Khurrana with Chandigarh transgender community
Ayushmann Khurrana was seen posing with the transgender community including Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University, a master trainer for Punjab Police, and a voice for the community in Chandigarh.
4. Ayushmann Khurrana enjoying momos
Ayushmann Khurrana was also seen enjoying the momos from the newly opened food truck. Not only this, he also reviewed the momos giving a thumbs up.
5. Netizens shower love on Ayushmann Khurrana
Netizens couldn't stop hailing Ayushmann Khurrana. One of the comments read, "You proved it again, you are different and better and made all of us believe that we stand for the right person." Another commented, 'Hero in movies and also a hero in real life." Another wrote, "You are the ideal description of a hero."