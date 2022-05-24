Anek, Dil Se, Rangoon: Bollywood films shot in North East India

From Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek to Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se, here are some Bollywood movies shot in North East India.
As Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek releases this Friday, we take a look at some Bollywood films shot in North East India. From Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se to Dev Anand's Jewel Thief, here's a list of such films. (All images: Twitter)
1. Anek
After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with Anubhav Sinha for the upcoming political thriller Anek. Set to release on May 27, it has been shot extensively in and around North East India.
2. Dil Se
Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta's Dil Se was based around the insurgency period in Assam. With few scenes shot in the same state, this 1998 film was directed by Mani Ratnam.
3. Rangoon
Set during World War II, Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon featured Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. The period war drama film, released in 2017, was shot in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh.
4. Rock On 2
The 2016 musical drama film starred Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles. The sequel to Rock On was based in Shillong as the city is often called as 'rock capital of India'.
5. Koyla
The 1997 action film Koyla had Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri playing pivotal roles. The romantic song Tanhai Tanhai was shot in the beautiful lakes and valleys of Arunachal Pradesh.
6. Jewel Thief
Dev Anand, Vyjayantimala, Ashok Kumar, and Tanuja's Jewel Thief was shot in Sikkim in 1967 before it became an Indian state in 1975. It is arguably one of the best spy thrillers films in Bollywood.