Attack, KGF 2, Beast, Jersey, Runway 34: Movies releasing in April

Here's a list of the movies you can enjoy watching in April 2022.
After theatres have opened across the nation at full capacity, people have been flocking to the big screens to watch their favourite films. Three recent releases have turned out to be blockbusters - 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'The Kashmir Files', and 'RRR'. And now, April is jam-packed with films across different genres to entertain the audience. From John Abrahaman's action-thriller 'Attack' to the much-awaited 'KGF: Chapter 2', here's a list of all the films releasing in April 2022. (All images: File photos)
1. Attack
John Abraham turns into a super-soldier to protect India from terrorism in 'Attack' set to release in cinemas on April 1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez also star in the film whose sequel is already planned by the makers. As seen from the trailer, the Lakshya Raj Anand directorial promises an action-packed extravaganza.
2. KGF Chapter 2
Superstar Yash is back with his Rocky Bhai avatar after more than three years in the sequel of 'KGF: Chapter 1', the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty feature in one of the most anticipated films of this year. 'KGF Chapter 2' will release across India in five languages on April 14.
3. Beast
Thapalathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast arrives in cinemas on April 13. The film has already generated mass hysteria after its two songs 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' have become massive hits after trending on social media websites. The dark comedy action thriller Tamil film is being directed by Nelson.
4. Jersey
After multiple delays, Shahid Kapoor will finally be seen playing the role of a failed cricketer who wishes to gift his son a cricket jersey in 'Jersey' on April 14. Mrunal Thakur stars as Shahid's wife and the actor's real-life father Pankaj Kapur plays his coach. It is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu superhit film of the same name.
5. Runway 34
Ajay Devgn returns to direction after six years with aerial thriller and investigative drama 'Runway 34'. Initially titled 'Mayday', Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh also star in this film inspired by true events. It will land in cinemas on Eid 2022, i.e, April 29, two days before the festival.
6. Heropanti 2
'Heropanti 2' is the sequel to the 2104 hit film 'Heropanti' that marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. Clashing with 'Runway 34', the romantic actioner is an Eid 2022 release and will hit screens on April 29. Tara Sutaria replaces Kriti in the sequel and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also stars in a pivotal role in the A. R. Rahman musical.
7. Dasvi
In the social comedy 'Dasvi', Abhishek Bachchan stars in the role of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who is on a mission to clear his 10th exams while locked up in jail. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will also be sharing screen space in the film which is an OTT release and will stream on Netflix India and Jio Cinema from April 7.