In Pics: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul make first public appearance as couple at Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap' premiere

Athiya Shetty stole her brother Ahan Shetty's thunder at the premiere night by making her first public appearance with boyfriend KL Rahul.
The special screening of the much-awaited film 'Tadap' starring the gorgeous diva Tara Sutaria and senior actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, took place n Mumbai on Wednesday night. A star-studded affair, the screening of 'Tadap' that marks Ahan's debut in Bollywood, was attended by the who's who of the industry including superstar Salman Khan.
However, it was Ahan's actress sister Athiya Shetty who stole his thunder at the premiere night. How? Well, Athiya chose to make her first official public appearance with rumoured beau KL Rahul on her brother's special night.
KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now. In fact, photos of Athiya with her boyfriend KL Rahul had flooded social media when B-town diva Anushka Sharma had shared a sweet picture that featured Virat Kohli, Vamika, Athiya, KL Rahul and others. They were seen recreating ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ moment in London. Along with the picture, Anushka had written, “Dur'hum' saath saath hai."
Coming back to 'Tadap', here's all who attended the screening of the film that is set to hit the theatres on December 3.
1. 'Tadap' premiere: Tara Sutaria casts a spell in black attire
The leading lady of 'Tadap, Tara Sutaria made heads turn in a black gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Her dazzling footwear and statement diamond choker neckpiece with a matching bracelet, rings and earrings rounded off her stunning look.
2. 'Tadap' premiere: Ahan Shetty papped with his girlfriend
Ahan Shetty, actor Suniel Shetty's son will be seen making his Bollywood debut in 'Tadap', directed by Milan Luthria. At the premiere, he made a stylish entry with his ladylove Tania Shroff.
3. 'Tadap' premiere: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make first official public appearance together
At the premiere night of 'Tadap', Ahan Shetty's big sister Athiya Shetty was seen making an appearance with her rumoured beau, cricketer KL Rahul. The duo has been reported to be dating for a while now. Athiya and KL Rahul made their first official pubic appearance at the premiere night and left fans completely in awe.
4. 'Tadap' premiere: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty at their stylish best
At 'Tadap' premiere, while on one hand, KL Rahul was seen donning a beige suit teamed with a black t-shirt, Athiya made a statement in an all-black avatar, sporting a black top and black pair of pants with a matching black blazer.
5. 'Tadap' premiere: Mahesh Bhupati-Kim Sharma make an appearance together
Indian former doubles world No. 1 tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and actress Kim Sharma who are dating for some time now, were also snapped making an appearance together at "Tadap' premiere.
6. 'Tadap' premiere: Superstar Salman Khan attends screening
Superstar Salman Khan accompanied by brother-in-law and his 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-star Aayush Sharma, was snapped attending the premiere of Tara Sutaria-Ahan Shetty starrer 'Tadap'. Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who will also be bankrolling Salman's next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. He was snapped with Salman at the premiere too.
7. 'Tadap' premiere: KL Rahul poses with Athiya and the Shetty family
At 'Tadap' premiere, cricketer KL Rahul who is dating Athiya Shetty was seen posing with his ladylove and her family including her dad Suniel Shetty, mom Mana Shetty, brother Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff. A perfect family picture! Isn't it?