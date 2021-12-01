In Pics: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul make first public appearance as couple at Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap' premiere

Athiya Shetty stole her brother Ahan Shetty's thunder at the premiere night by making her first public appearance with boyfriend KL Rahul.

The special screening of the much-awaited film 'Tadap' starring the gorgeous diva Tara Sutaria and senior actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, took place n Mumbai on Wednesday night. A star-studded affair, the screening of 'Tadap' that marks Ahan's debut in Bollywood, was attended by the who's who of the industry including superstar Salman Khan.

However, it was Ahan's actress sister Athiya Shetty who stole his thunder at the premiere night. How? Well, Athiya chose to make her first official public appearance with rumoured beau KL Rahul on her brother's special night.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now. In fact, photos of Athiya with her boyfriend KL Rahul had flooded social media when B-town diva Anushka Sharma had shared a sweet picture that featured Virat Kohli, Vamika, Athiya, KL Rahul and others. They were seen recreating ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ moment in London. Along with the picture, Anushka had written, “Dur'hum' saath saath hai."

Coming back to 'Tadap', here's all who attended the screening of the film that is set to hit the theatres on December 3.