This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

Ashok Kumar's engagement was called off due to his passion for acting, a profession seen as disreputable at the time. His would-be in-laws cancelled the engagement after seeing his photos as an actor in newspapers.

In an interview, Ashok recalled that acting was viewed poorly back then, with a stigma that only call girls became heroines and pimps became heroes. The news of his acting career even reached his hometown, leading to the breakup of his marriage plans.

Later, Ashok Kumar married Shobha, who supported him through his acting career and stood by him despite the initial challenges.