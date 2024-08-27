This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This actor's wedding was called off after he became a star.
Today, we will discuss a Bollywood actor whose arranged marriage was called off when he began his acting career. Despite this early setback, he made a significant impact in the industry with his memorable performances.
Throughout his career, he appeared in several hits and his film set a record that remained unbroken for 32 years.
1. Early life:
Ashok Kumar, born Kumudlal Ganguly on October 13, 1911, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, came from a Bengali family with strong academic roots. His father was a lawyer, and the family valued education and cultural pursuits. Despite this, Ashok Kumar's initial path led him towards cinema, a field not traditionally revered by his family.
2. Became actor by chance
Ashok Kumar's entry into films was more accidental than planned. He started his career at Bombay Talkies, one of the premier film studios of the time, as a laboratory assistant.
His break came in 1936 when the lead actor of the film Jeevan Naiya walked out, and Ashok Kumar was asked to step in. Despite his lack of formal training, his natural acting style resonated with audiences, and he quickly became one of the most popular actors of his time.
3. When his engagement was called off
Ashok Kumar's engagement was called off due to his passion for acting, a profession seen as disreputable at the time. His would-be in-laws cancelled the engagement after seeing his photos as an actor in newspapers.
In an interview, Ashok recalled that acting was viewed poorly back then, with a stigma that only call girls became heroines and pimps became heroes. The news of his acting career even reached his hometown, leading to the breakup of his marriage plans.
Later, Ashok Kumar married Shobha, who supported him through his acting career and stood by him despite the initial challenges.
4. Became superstar
Ashok Kumar delivered numerous hit films throughout his career, including notable collaborations with Meena Kumari in Bahu Begum and Pakeezah. However, his film Kismet (1943) made history by running in theaters for an unprecedented 187 weeks.
This record-setting run at Kolkata's Roxy Cinema stood unmatched until it was surpassed by Sholay in 1975, 32 years later.
5. Downfall in career
Despite the success of Kismet, Ashok Kumar faced a downfall in his career from 1944 to 1948, with most films failing commercially, except for Chal Chal Re Naujawan (1944) and Humayun (1945).
He made a strong comeback in 1949 with Mahal, a horror film by Kamal Amrohi that became a blockbuster and revived his career. Mahal was also notable for making Madhubala a star and for its popular soundtrack, which helped establish Lata Mangeshkar’s career with the hit song Aayega Aanewala.
Ashok Kumar died of heart failure at his residence in Chembur, Mumbai, on December 10, 2001, at the age of 90. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee described him as "an inspiration... for many generations of aspiring actors."