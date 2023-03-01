As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman

Know the Indian celebs who brought glory to the country by winning Oscars for their contribution to the cinema
The Oscars are considered one of the most prestigious film awards in the world. This year, a number of Indian films, including RRR, The Elephant Whisperers, and All That Breathes have been nominated for the prestigious awards. As the three films put finishing touches to their Oscars campaign, we take a look at the few Indian film personalities over the years, who have won the coveted Academy Awerds. for the Oscars, and every Indian is wishing for a win. Here’s a list of other Indian artists who have been awarded the prestigious award before.
1. Satyajit Ray
Bengali film director Satyajit Ray, who is celebrated as one of the greatest auteurs , was honored with the Oscar in the year 1992 for his contribution to the cinema and his influence on filmmakers around the world. Some of his great works include Pather Panchali, Charulata, Apur Sansar and Aparajito
2. AR Rahman
Jai Ho from the movie, Slumdog Millionaire, was composed by A.R. Rahman and written by Gulza. This composition was globally recognized and appreciated and was honored with the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2009. This was the first Hindi song to win Oscar.
3. Bhanu Athaiya
Bhanu Athaiya was the first ever Indian to have won the Academy Award. She designed dresses for over 100 Bollywood movies and eventually got international recognition for her work in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. She was awarded the Oscar for Best Costume Design in 1983.
4. Resul Pookutty
Slumdog Millionaire won several Oscars, including a few for its Indian technicians. Resul Pookutty was the sound designer and sound editor for the film and he was honored with Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for this movie.
5. Gulzar
Veteran lyricist, poet, filmmaker, and writer Gulzar was also one of the few Indians who won an Oscar for their work on Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. Gulzar shared the Oscar for Best Original Song with AR Rahman for his work on Jai Ho.