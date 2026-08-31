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As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

Uttarakhand Congress holds protest against BJP state chief amid 'purification' row, demands FIR

Uttarakhand Cong protests against BJP state chief amid 'purification' row

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As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

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As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Mona Singh marks 23 years in the industry, here’s a look at 10 characters that showcase the remarkable range of Mona Singh

Simran Singh | Aug 31, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

1.Mona Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots

Mona Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots
1

Despite limited screen time, Mona left an unforgettable mark as Pia’s elder sister. Her memorable labour sequence brought together humour, chaos, and emotion, making her character an instantly recognisable part of the blockbuster.

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2.Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra Season 2

Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra Season 2
2

Stepping into the gritty world of crime drama, Mona took on the role of Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, a determined police officer leading a murder investigation in Punjab. The performance showcased a more restrained, intense and layered side of the actor.

3.Bulbul Johari in Made in Heaven

Bulbul Johari in Made in Heaven
3

As the empathetic and no-nonsense corporate person, Mona brought warmth, strength and quiet dignity to Bulbul. Her nuanced performance added another layer to the second season of the acclaimed series.

4.Nita Singh in The Bads of Bollywood

Nita Singh in The Bads of Bollywood
4

In Aryan Khan’s satirical take on the world of Bollywood, Mona became part of an ensemble that turned the industry itself into a playground. The role further showcased her ability to effortlessly adapt to the tone and irreverence of contemporary OTT storytelling.

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5.Pammi in Munjya

Pammi in Munjya
5

As the overprotective yet hilarious matriarch, Mona showcased her impeccable comic timing and effortless screen presence, becoming one of the memorable highlights of the horror-comedy.

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