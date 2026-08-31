As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Aug 31, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
1.Mona Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots
Despite limited screen time, Mona left an unforgettable mark as Pia’s elder sister. Her memorable labour sequence brought together humour, chaos, and emotion, making her character an instantly recognisable part of the blockbuster.
2.Inspector Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra Season 2
Stepping into the gritty world of crime drama, Mona took on the role of Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, a determined police officer leading a murder investigation in Punjab. The performance showcased a more restrained, intense and layered side of the actor.
3.Bulbul Johari in Made in Heaven
As the empathetic and no-nonsense corporate person, Mona brought warmth, strength and quiet dignity to Bulbul. Her nuanced performance added another layer to the second season of the acclaimed series.
4.Nita Singh in The Bads of Bollywood
In Aryan Khan’s satirical take on the world of Bollywood, Mona became part of an ensemble that turned the industry itself into a playground. The role further showcased her ability to effortlessly adapt to the tone and irreverence of contemporary OTT storytelling.
5.Pammi in Munjya
As the overprotective yet hilarious matriarch, Mona showcased her impeccable comic timing and effortless screen presence, becoming one of the memorable highlights of the horror-comedy.