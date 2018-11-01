As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 45, doting husband Abhishek whisks her and Aaradhya off for an impromptu vacation in Goa

Birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was prepared to celebrate a low-key birthday as Abhishek Bachchan was away in Hooghly shooting for Anurag Basu's next. But, you can count on Abhishek to plan a surprise for wifey dearest. The doting husband took a break from his shoot to spend some quality time with his better half on her 45th birthday.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport today as he whishked them off to Goa for an impromptu vacation.

