As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 45, doting husband Abhishek whisks her and Aaradhya off for an impromptu vacation in Goa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to ring in her 45th birthday with Abhishek and Aaradhya in Goa
Birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was prepared to celebrate a low-key birthday as Abhishek Bachchan was away in Hooghly shooting for Anurag Basu's next. But, you can count on Abhishek to plan a surprise for wifey dearest. The doting husband took a break from his shoot to spend some quality time with his better half on her 45th birthday.
Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport today as he whishked them off to Goa for an impromptu vacation.
Check out their pictures, right here -
1. The Bachchans spotted at Mumbai airport
"Abhishek wanted to be by Aishwarya's side when she rang in her birthday. So, he flew down on Monday night from Anurag Basu's shoot of the Life In A Metro sequel. Abhishek hosted a surprise party at the Bachchans' Juhu address last night. It was a private do with only family and close friends in attendance. Aishwarya even visited the Siddhivinayak Temple last night, after which the trio headed out to Goa early this morning. It is essentially a quick family getaway before Abhishek dives headlong into the shoot of Anurag's film again on November 4," a source told Mid Day.
2. Aaradhya looked super excited about the trip
The birthday girl opted for a simple white top and a pair of blue jeans. Abhishek also kept it casual in a sweatshirt and denims. Aaradhya continued the tradition of twinning with Aishwarya at airports.
3. Inside pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's midnight birthday celebrations
On Thursday morning, Aishwarya shared inside pictures from her midnight birthday celebrations on Instagram. Aishwarya looked stunning in a white kurta as she cut her cake with Abhishek, Aaradhya, mother Brindya Rai and other family friends.
4. Another one!
The cakes also seem to have been baked at home. We love the simple, homely vibe of this picture.
5. Aishwarya seeks her mother's blessings
The Mid-Day source added that on the occasion, Rai will make her annual contribution to the Cancer Patients Aid Association for the treatment of children suffering from cancer — a practice she has been following over the past eight years. While she has a tradition of visiting the children on her birthday, she will have to give it a miss this time around as she is headed to Goa.