Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2681616
HomePhotos

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 45, doting husband Abhishek whisks her and Aaradhya off for an impromptu vacation in Goa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to ring in her 45th birthday with Abhishek and Aaradhya in Goa

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 01, 2018, 12:47 PM IST

Birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was prepared to celebrate a low-key birthday as Abhishek Bachchan was away in Hooghly shooting for Anurag Basu's next. But, you can count on Abhishek to plan a surprise for wifey dearest. The doting husband took a break from his shoot to spend some quality time with his better half on her 45th birthday. 

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport today as he whishked them off to Goa for an impromptu vacation. 

Check out their pictures, right here - 

1. The Bachchans spotted at Mumbai airport

The Bachchans spotted at Mumbai airport
1/5

"Abhishek wanted to be by Aishwarya's side when she rang in her birthday. So, he flew down on Monday night from Anurag Basu's shoot of the Life In A Metro sequel. Abhishek hosted a surprise party at the Bachchans' Juhu address last night. It was a private do with only family and close friends in attendance. Aishwarya even visited the Siddhivinayak Temple last night, after which the trio headed out to Goa early this morning. It is essentially a quick family getaway before Abhishek dives headlong into the shoot of Anurag's film again on November 4," a source told Mid Day.

2. Aaradhya looked super excited about the trip

Aaradhya looked super excited about the trip
2/5

The birthday girl opted for a simple white top and a pair of blue jeans. Abhishek also kept it casual in a sweatshirt and denims. Aaradhya continued the tradition of twinning with Aishwarya at airports. 

3. Inside pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's midnight birthday celebrations

Inside pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's midnight birthday celebrations
3/5

On Thursday morning, Aishwarya shared inside pictures from her midnight birthday celebrations on Instagram. Aishwarya looked stunning in a white kurta as she cut her cake with Abhishek, Aaradhya, mother Brindya Rai and other family friends. 

4. Another one!

Another one!
4/5

The cakes also seem to have been baked at home. We love the simple, homely vibe of this picture. 

5. Aishwarya seeks her mother's blessings

Aishwarya seeks her mother's blessings
5/5

The Mid-Day source added that on the occasion, Rai will make her annual contribution to the Cancer Patients Aid Association for the treatment of children suffering from cancer — a practice she has been following over the past eight years. While she has a tradition of visiting the children on her birthday, she will have to give it a miss this time around as she is headed to Goa.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry
Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster
Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024
Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify
Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews