Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash

From Aryan Khan to Athiya Shetty, fashion designer Tania Shroff's 26th birthday bash was studded with star kids, and they all were having a blast at the bash. Check out the photos.
Fashion designer and influencer Tania Shroff celebrated her 26th birthday on March 29 and she hosted a grand party to celebrate her special day. The party was a star-studded affair, and it was attended by several celebrities. Without much ado, let's look at the celebrations with the photos.
1. Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan looked dazzling in the birthday bash.
2. Aryan Khan
After Suhana, SRK's son Aryan Khan also charmed Tania's birthday bash.
3. Anjini Dhawan
Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, was captured having gala time with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.
4. Alaviaa Jaffrey
Javed Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attended the bash, and she was busying enjoying the vibe of the bash.
5. Khushi Kapoor
Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, and Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor also attended the bash, and she was captured enjoying the bash with Orry.
6. Ahan Shetty
Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty is best friend of birthday girl, Tania. Thus, his presence was pretty evident at the bash.
7. Athiya Shetty
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani have made sure to capture every attendee of the bash. Here's Ahan's sister, Athiya, vibing along Orry.