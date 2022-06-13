Aryan Khan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Celebs involved in drugs case

From Aryan Khan to Siddhanth Kapoor, here is the list of celebs who have been involved in the drug controversies.
As Siddhanth Kapoor is the latest actor to have found himself embroiled in the drugs controversy, here's a look at the other popular celebrities who have been involved in several drug cases in the past.
1. Siddhanth Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru police after he was found allegedly consuming drugs at a party on the night of June 12. He has been kept in the Ulsoor police station. (Image source: Siddhant Kapoor/Instagram)
2. Aryan Khan
Son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year after a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai and spent three weeks in jail. He was cleared of all the charges in May 2021 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. (Image source: Aryan Khan/Instagram)
3. Rhea Chakraborty
After Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death two years back, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in September 2020 on the allegations that the siblings arranged drugs for the late actor. The two were later granted bail. (Image source: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)
4. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa
The comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyya were arrested in November 2020 by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drugs were procured at their home and office. The hosts of the popular shows on Indian televison were later granted bail. (Image source: File photo)
5. Armaan Kohli
In August 2021, Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they found 1.2 gms of cocaine in his house. Since his arrest, he has been in the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai after his several bail pleas have been rejected. (Image source: File photo)