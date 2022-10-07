Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor

Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on October 7. Here's a look at some of his famous film appearances.
Bollywood actor Arun Bali, known for featuring in films like 3 Idiots and Lage Raho Munnabhai, and multiple television shows such as Chanakya and Swabhimaan, passed away on the morning of Friday, October 7, at his home in Mumbai. The veteran actor was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles. Here are some of his famous film appearances. (All images: Twitter)
1. Goodbye
Arun Bali passed away on the day when his last film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna has been released. The late actor played Neena Gupta's father in the film.
2. Laal Singh Chaddha
In the Forrest Gump adaptation, Arun Bali played one of the passengers on the train hearing the amazing life story of Aamir Khan's titular character Laal Singh Chaddha.
3. Barfi!
Arun Bali played Priyanka Chopra aka Jhilmil's grandfather, whom she fondly calls Nanu, in Anurag Basu's romantic drama which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.
4. 3 Idiots
In the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, Arun Bali played Shyamaldas Chanchad, father of the real Ranchhoddas Shyamaldas Chanchad essayed by Jaaved Jaaferi, in a crucial cameo.
5. Hey Ram
Arun Bali portrayed Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal in the critically acclaimed film Hey Ram directed by Kamal Haasan in 2000.