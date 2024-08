trendingPhotosDetail

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor visit Malaika Arora after she gets discharged from hospital- See photos

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor came to meet Malaika Arora who recently met a road accident.

Recently, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora got admitted to the hospital after meeting a car accident. She suffered minor injuries and was discharged on Sunday. On Monday, her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her close friend Kareena Kapoor came to meet her at her home. Take a look:

1. Arjun Kapoor outside Malaika Arora's residence

1/5 Arjun was spotted outside Malaika Arora's residence on Monday, Thea actor came to meet his girlfriend after she was discharged from the hospital.

2. Arjun Kapoor

2/5 Actor Arjun Kapoor was looking cool in a blue shirt and black pants.

3. Kareena Kapoor came to meet Malaika Arora

3/5 Very close friend Kareena Kapoor on Sunday came to meet Malaika Arora in order to know about her health.

4. Kareena Kapoor

4/5 Kareena Kapoor was looking pretty in a white t-shirt and black bottoms.

