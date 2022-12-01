Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nikhil Siddhartha: Actors who shut down baseless rumours like a pro

Bollywood actors and rumours about their personal lives walk hand in hand. From senior actors like Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan to the new age celebs Arjun Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, none of them escaped the fun and spicy gossip of B-town.

Usually, celebs tend to ignore the rumours around their personal life, but sometimes "fun gossip" didn`t go down well with the celebrities. Recently, much fake news spread across the Internet about some renowned actors, due to which actors took to their social media handles and cleared them out (Image source: File photos).