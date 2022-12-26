Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot

Here are the photos from the wrap-up of Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Chakda Xpress.
Anushka Sharma has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She took to Instagram on the morning of Monday, December 26, and dropped photos from the film's wrap-up on her Instagram with the caption, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!". (All Images: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
1. Anushka Sharma, Prosit Roy, and Jhulan Goswami cut the cake
In this photo, Anushka is seen cutting the cake with the film's director Prosit Roy and the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami to mark the end of the film's shoot.
2. Anushka Sharma hugs Prosit Roy
Anushka is collaborating with the director Prosit Roy again after the director's debut film Pari. The supernatural horror film was released in cinemas in 2018.
3. Chakda Xpress is produced by Clean Slate Filmz
The upcoming biopic is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, which Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma (seen in this picture) began in 2013. She stepped down from the production house to focus on her acting in March this year.
4. Jhulan Goswami gives final clap to end film's shoot
The former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who holds the record for taking the most number of wickets in Women's One Day International Cricket, gave the final clap to end the film's shooting.
5. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix
The sports biopic, which took 65 days and was filmed across seven schedules in six cities, will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix in 2023.