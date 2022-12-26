Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot

Anushka Sharma has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She took to Instagram on the morning of Monday, December 26, and dropped photos from the film's wrap-up on her Instagram with the caption, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!". (All Images: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)