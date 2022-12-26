Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot

Here are the photos from the wrap-up of Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Chakda Xpress.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 26, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Anushka Sharma has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, the biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She took to Instagram on the morning of Monday, December 26, and dropped photos from the film's wrap-up on her Instagram with the caption, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!". (All Images: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

1. Anushka Sharma, Prosit Roy, and Jhulan Goswami cut the cake

Anushka Sharma, Prosit Roy, and Jhulan Goswami cut the cake
1/5

In this photo, Anushka is seen cutting the cake with the film's director Prosit Roy and the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami to mark the end of the film's shoot.

2. Anushka Sharma hugs Prosit Roy

Anushka Sharma hugs Prosit Roy
2/5

Anushka is collaborating with the director Prosit Roy again after the director's debut film Pari. The supernatural horror film was released in cinemas in 2018.

3. Chakda Xpress is produced by Clean Slate Filmz

Chakda Xpress is produced by Clean Slate Filmz
3/5

The upcoming biopic is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, which Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma (seen in this picture) began in 2013. She stepped down from the production house to focus on her acting in March this year.

4. Jhulan Goswami gives final clap to end film's shoot

Jhulan Goswami gives final clap to end film's shoot
4/5

The former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who holds the record for taking the most number of wickets in Women's One Day International Cricket, gave the final clap to end the film's shooting.

5. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix

Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix
5/5

The sports biopic, which took 65 days and was filmed across seven schedules in six cities, will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Makers announce 7 new cast members for Season 2
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Hansika Motwani grooves at mehandi ceremony with Sohael Kathuriya, photos from pre-wedding festivities go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 90 sheep, 8 vultures die after being hit by trains in Balrampur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.